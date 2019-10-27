Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,893.50 ($63.94).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULVR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,460 ($58.28) to GBX 4,340 ($56.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.08) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($69.91) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Unilever stock remained flat at $GBX 4,631.50 ($60.52) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,821.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,844.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 35.76 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

