Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 4.8%

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.22, approximately 22,155 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 535,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $189,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,116.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,460 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $388,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,406 shares in the company, valued at $745,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,229 shares of company stock worth $2,147,801. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

