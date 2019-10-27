United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $7.49 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2020 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $115.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

