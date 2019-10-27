UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.61. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $581,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,753,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.