Universe (UNI) Trading Down 56.6% Over Last 7 Days

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 57.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Universe has a market cap of $109,940.00 and $18.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universe has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 189.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 94,612,037 coins and its circulating supply is 83,412,037 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.