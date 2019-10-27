UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $12.13 million and $519,533.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, HADAX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00198479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.01490580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00126272 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, LBank, HADAX, OTCBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

