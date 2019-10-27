US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.70% of US Well Services worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USWS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in US Well Services during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in US Well Services during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in US Well Services during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.70 on Friday. US Well Services Inc has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Well Services Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

