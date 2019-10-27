Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,748,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

