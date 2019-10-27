ValuEngine Downgrades AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) to Buy

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. 1,444,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,341. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $365.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 260,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp purchased 385,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $6,911,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

