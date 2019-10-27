ValuEngine Lowers Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.46.

PII stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 540,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $103.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

