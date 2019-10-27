ValuEngine Upgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Sell

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 78.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

