ValuEngine Upgrades Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to “Strong-Buy”

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Ooma’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $307,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 21,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $265,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $901,091. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ooma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ooma by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

