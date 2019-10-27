VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,003,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 2,266,344 shares.The stock last traded at $34.09 and had previously closed at $33.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,553,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,703,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,426,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,071 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,542,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,700,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 749,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163,028 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

