Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.