Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Calyxt worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 188,749 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 178,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.47. Calyxt Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 5,509.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Calyxt Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calyxt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

