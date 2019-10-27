Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

