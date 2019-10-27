Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $277.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,304. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.65.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

