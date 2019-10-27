Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501,109 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,565,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,582,000 after acquiring an additional 766,458 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after acquiring an additional 759,435 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $277.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.98.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

