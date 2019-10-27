Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 110,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,915. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.57. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 244.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 7,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $2,126,666.57. Also, insider Wouter Latour acquired 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.10. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,520,000 shares of company stock worth $2,539,907. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaxart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 120.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Vaxart worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

