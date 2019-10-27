Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,297,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 701,472 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Venator Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, insider Kurt Ogden acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $338,303. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

