Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vereit worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vereit by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,363,000 after purchasing an additional 918,279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 18.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 21.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,240,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,230,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 152.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

In other Vereit news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Vereit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VER. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

