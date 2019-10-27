Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 564,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,216.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $37,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

