VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.32-3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.87 billion.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $6.67 on Friday, hitting $84.15. 7,369,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,254. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of VF in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.36.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.