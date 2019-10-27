VF (NYSE:VFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VF (NYSE:VFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. VF updated its FY20 guidance to $3.32-3.37 EPS.

Shares of VF stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.36.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

