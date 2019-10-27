Viad (NYSE:VVI) & Live Current Media (NYSE:LIVC) Critical Contrast

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 1.83% 10.61% 4.62% Live Current Media N/A -133.54% -107.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viad and Live Current Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Viad pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Live Current Media does not pay a dividend. Viad pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Viad has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and Live Current Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.30 billion 0.97 $49.17 million $2.34 26.41 Live Current Media N/A N/A -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Summary

Viad beats Live Current Media on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. It also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, data analytics and insights, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, the company offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, it owns and operates hotels and lodges, recreational attractions, food and beverage, and retail facilities; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media Inc. focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

