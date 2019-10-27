Viad (NYSE:VVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Shares of VVI opened at $61.81 on Friday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Viad alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $60,804.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,266.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $68,732.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.