VIENNA INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading Up 6.2%

VIENNA INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.16, approximately 4,031 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

About VIENNA INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG provides various insurance products and services. The company offers property and casualty, life, motor third party liability, motor own damage, and health insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, the Baltic states, Hungary, Bulgaria, Turkey/Georgie, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Moldova, Serbia, Ukraine, Germany, and Liechtenstein.

