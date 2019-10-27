Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 97,513 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 729,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 87,028 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $2,349,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 479,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VNOM. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.