Vipshop’s (VIPS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $9.72 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 14,471,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,054. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

