Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,873,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $328,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

