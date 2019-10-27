Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.38 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after buying an additional 614,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,851,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after buying an additional 1,474,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after buying an additional 539,021 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $979.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.