Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.48 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 193.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

