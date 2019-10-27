VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on VMware from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VMware from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

VMware stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. VMware has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $2,950,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,443,880.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $3,484,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,397 shares of company stock worth $11,796,806. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VMware by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,157 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,389,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in VMware by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 227,436 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in VMware by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,043,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

