VOC Energy Trust (VOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 14th

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 93.42%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.