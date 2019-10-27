Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

NYSE MO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

