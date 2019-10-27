Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Sells 3,600 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. 1,678,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,132. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.