Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Sells 6,471 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.2% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.98. 12,351,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,522,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $57.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

