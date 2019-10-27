Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Home Depot by 18.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.38. 2,210,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.