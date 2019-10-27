Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $564,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $111,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

STZ traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $195.84. 765,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,396. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.