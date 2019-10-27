Wagner Bowman Management Corp Sells 253 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 999,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

