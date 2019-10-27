Wagner Bowman Management Corp Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.06. 4,120,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,847. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

