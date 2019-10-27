Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 582 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $39,000.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 6,125 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $232,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,221.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIBB opened at $23.34 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.26.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

