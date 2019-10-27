Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in NMI by 378.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 42,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NMI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at $2,211,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in NMI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in NMI by 10.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. B. Riley upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. 188,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,386. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $135,084.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $745,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,443 shares of company stock worth $4,180,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

