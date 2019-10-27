Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Billion

Analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to post sales of $128.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.84 billion and the highest is $131.08 billion. Walmart posted sales of $124.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $526.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.52 billion to $530.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $542.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $537.67 billion to $549.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

WMT stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $338.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.07.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11,482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $13,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

