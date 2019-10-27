Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 43,261 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

