Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

