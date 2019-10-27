Waltonchain (WTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.67 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00008053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Binance and Allbit. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $33.34 million and $6.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.01919036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00050936 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,683,295 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, Kucoin, Cobinhood, OKEx, Allbit, HitBTC, Bithumb, Coinnest, LATOKEN, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

