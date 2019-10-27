Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

WSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 45,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17. Wanda Sports Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million.

Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

