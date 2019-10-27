Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,927 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copart by 64.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 8,848.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,104,000 after buying an additional 1,443,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,566,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Copart by 328.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 482,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,025,000 after buying an additional 369,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 1,321,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,290. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

