Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco increased its position in Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,406. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

